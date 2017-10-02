ISIS Sets Fire To Oil Wells Near Iraq’s Kirkuk

Market Intelligence
﻿
WTI Crude 50.57 -1.10 -2.13%
Brent Crude 56.05 -0.74 -1.30%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.02 -0.72 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2.924 -0.08 -2.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.40 -1.07 -2.71%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 55.87 +0.11 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 3 hours China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 4 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 6 hours ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 7 hours Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 3 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 3 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 3 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 3 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 3 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 3 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 3 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 3 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 3 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 4 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 4 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 4 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 4 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 4 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 4 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 4 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 5 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 5 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 5 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 5 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 5 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 5 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 5 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 6 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 6 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 6 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 6 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 6 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 6 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 6 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 7 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil

Breaking News:

Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire

Alt Text

Trump Aims For Arctic Oil And Gas

The White House is attempting…

Alt Text

US Shale, End Of OPEC Cuts Could Stifle Oil Prices In 2018

A potential end to the…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Brace For More Niger Delta Attacks

The upcoming Nigerian elections, alongside…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

ISIS Sets Fire To Oil Wells Near Iraq’s Kirkuk

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 02, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Kirkuk

Islamic State militants set ablaze on Saturday three oil wells near an area still under their control west of the oil city Kirkuk, to try to stop the advance of U.S.-backed Iraqi forces that are driving them out of one of their last positions in Iraq, oil and military officials told Reuters on Monday.

The ISIS terrorists have torched the three fields near Hawija, and Iraqi security forces used bulldozers to control the fires. The blaze at one of the oil fields has been controlled, while the other two fields were still burning as of Monday. According to military officials who spoke to Reuters, putting out the fires will take three days or so.

“Terrorists are trying to use the rising smoke to avert air strikes while retreating from the area toward Hawija,” army Colonel Mohammed al-Jabouri told Reuters.

Last month, the Iraqi Security Forces started operations to liberate western Anbar and Hawija, the two final locations in Iraq where ISIS still holds territory.

“During the past week, the coalition has supported the ISF with 28 strikes on ISIS targets in Hawija and another 37 strikes in Western Anbar. It is clear that ISIS terrorists are overwhelmed and outmatched by the strength of the ISF. Daesh is losing ground and are failing in every battle, and soon, ISIS will have no sanctuary anywhere in Iraq,” Colonel Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, said on September 21. Related: Saudis Lead Gulf Movement To Diversify Away From Oil

The Allas oil field just south of Hawija has been one of the main sources of revenue for Islamic State militants.

Over the past two years, the U.S.-led coalition that is fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria has managed to cut the militants’ oil revenues to less than US$4 million monthly from a peak of US$50 million, statistics by the coalition provided to USA TODAY show.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

Next Post

Survey Shows Spike In OPEC’s September Oil Production
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com