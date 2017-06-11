Menu
How Big Is California’s Oil And Gas Industry?

By Oil & Gas 360 - Jun 11, 2017, 9:00 AM CDT Offshore oil rig

Petroleum industry’s total economic value for California—larger than 15 U.S. state economies

A new economic study released today by The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) details the oil and gas industry’s sizable economic and fiscal impacts on California’s economy and also identifies the user industries of refined products and quantifying their economic activity today.

The Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) commissioned the LAEDC to study the economic contribution of the oil and gas industry in California for the year 2015, as well as identifying user industries of refined products most vulnerable to cost increases, supply restrictions and competitive pressures from outside the state.

Oil & Gas is major employer, leading economic driver

The report shows the oil and gas industry as a major employer and leading economic driver in California, responsible for 368,100 jobs in 2015, or 1.6 percent of California’s employment, with almost $66 billion in total value-added, contributing 2.7 percent of California’s state GDP.



The oil and gas industry also makes significant fiscal contributions to California’s state and local governments, including more than $26.4 billion in state and local tax revenues and $28.5 billion in sales and excise taxes.

Vulnerable industries of refined petroleum products like transportation/warehousing, manufacturing and agriculture represent 1.7 million jobs in California with an associated $111 billion in labor income and contributing 8.4 percent to the state’s GDP.

“The oil and gas industry supports 77,846 jobs in Los Angeles County alone,” said Dr. Somjita Mitra of the LAEDC. “Industry activities in the county generate more than $6.9 billion in tax revenues.”



By Oil and Gas 360

Expert Analysis: Bullish Sentiment Is Fading Fast
