Hedge Funds See Further Upside For WTI

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.07 +0.19 +0.37%
Brent Crude 58.10 +0.18 +0.31%
Mars US 53.32 -0.07 -0.13%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Natural Gas 3.01 +0.01 +0.37%
Natural Gas 3.01 +0.01 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.73 +1.25 +2.29%
Murban 58.13 +1.30 +2.29%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.56 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 54.13 -0.53 -0.97%
Saharan Blend 58.48 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 58.54 -0.08 -0.14%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.96 -0.13 -0.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 4 hours Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 5 hours Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 6 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 6 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 7 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 10 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 16 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 21 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 1 day Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 1 day Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 1 day Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Is Back In Action

After years of delays, Kazakhstan’s…

Alt Text

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

The global crude oil supply…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale: Water Is the New Oil

As United States shale continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Hedge Funds See Further Upside For WTI

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 26, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Oil

Robust oil demand growth and reduced global stockpiles have instilled confidence in the oil market lately. Signs that the OPEC cuts have finally started to work—with Brent futures now in backwardation and oversupply steadily diminishing over the summer—have added to the bullish sentiment.

Hedge funds reacted to the signs of tighter market by boosting their net long position—the difference between long and short positions—in both Brent and WTI in the week to September 19.

Money managers increased their net long position in WTI by 32 percent to 208,292 futures and options, boosting the net bets on a rise in the U.S. crude benchmark by the most since December last year, according to data by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reported by Bloomberg.

Last week, the long positions on WTI increased by around 9 percent, whereas short positions dropped 15 percent.

In Brent, hedge funds upped their net long position by the most since March this year—8 percent to 464,980 contracts, according to ICE Futures Europe data.  

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which knocked off more than 20 percent of U.S. refinery capacity in the peak of refinery shutdowns, hedge funds are betting on a rise in fuel prices and have boosted their net long positions on U.S. gasoline and diesel to highs not seen for years. According to data crunched by Bloomberg, the net long position on benchmark U.S. gasoline rose nearly 4 percent to 71,193 contracts, the highest in more than three years. Money managers’ net long position on diesel soared by 11 percent to hit the highest since the beginning of 2013.  Related: As OPEC Compliance Peaks, Can The Drawdowns Continue?

A month ago, money managers were far more optimistic on a rise in Brent prices than on WTI.

In the month to end-September, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC issued reports suggesting that the global commercial oil stocks have been diminishing, while oil demand growth is strong and expected to stay that way. The IEA reported that world oil supply fell by 720,000 bpd in August compared to July, while on the other hand, the agency revised up its forecast for oil demand growth this year to 1.6 million bpd from the previous estimate for 1.5 million bpd growth.

OPEC, for its part, said last week that commercial oil stocks in the OECD have dropped by 168 million barrels since the beginning of the year, but 170 million barrels of stock overhang still weighs on the market. Narrowing contango and the Brent backwardation are also helping crude in floating storage to draw down, with an estimated 40 million barrels drop in storage since the beginning of the year.

“The fundamentals are looking a heck of a lot better,” Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc., told Bloomberg.

Boosted by the bullish supply-demand reports, oil prices rallied on Monday, with Brent hitting a more than two-year high on strong oil demand growth and the threat to Kurdish oil exports over the referendum on independence.

WTI futures settled at $52.22 on Monday, rising by more than 20 percent since the June 21 low of $42.53 and returning to bull market territory.

While hedge fund bullish bets on WTI jumped the most since December 2016, some analysts reckon that some longs will be dropped because traders would take their profits. Related: What Happens If Trump Trashes The Iran Nuclear Deal?

“That’s been the trade. Buy at $45, sell at $50 and until you consistently break that 200-day moving average to the upside, until you’re proven wrong with that, continue with that trade,” Tariq Zahir, a New York-based commodity fund manager at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Right now, things are looking up for oil market fundamentals and oil prices. Yet, a lot of factors—including profit-taking, the fate of the OPEC output cut pact, and geopolitical events—will determine the trend in coming weeks and months.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Africa’s Richest Man: Oil Is Not The Way Forward
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

 Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com