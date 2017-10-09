Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.37 +0.08 +0.16%
Brent Crude 55.44 -0.18 -0.32%
Mars US 50.52 -1.52 -2.92%
Opec Basket 54.47 -0.16 -0.29%
Urals 52.08 -1.52 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%

Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.23 +1.20 +2.55%
Natural Gas 2.848 -0.02 -0.52%
Marine 54.93 +0.80 +1.48%
Murban 57.38 +0.90 +1.59%
Iran Heavy Crude 51.88 -1.96 -3.64%
Basra Light 51.65 -1.25 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 55.22 -1.99 -3.48%


Girassol 55.60 -1.81 -3.15%
Opec Basket 54.47 -0.16 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 37.31 +0.04 +0.11%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%

Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%

Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 45.75 -1.50 -3.17%
Giddings 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
ANS West Coast 56.50 +1.16 +2.10%
West Texas Sour 43.24 -1.50 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%

Oklahoma Sweet 45.74 -1.50 -3.18%
Kansas Common 41.00 +1.50 +3.80%
Buena Vista 54.18 +0.44 +0.82%
All Charts
Irina Slav





Related News

Gulf Of Mexico Output Falls Nearly 100% After Hurricane Nate

By Irina Slav - Oct 09, 2017, 9:30 AM CDT

As of Sunday, 92.61 percent of crude oil production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico was shut in, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said. In barrels, this amounted to 1.62 million per day, with 298 platforms and 14 rigs evacuated, representing 40.43 percent and 70 percent of platforms and rigs in the Gulf, respectively. Another 10 rigs, dynamically positioned ones, were moved from their locations as a precaution.

Nate, which made final landfall in Mississippi, has been moving inland and has in the process weakened back into a tropical depression. Heavy rains are in the forecast, according to the Weather Channel, but oil and gas field and refinery operators are already preparing to restart their shut-in facilities

Chevron and Shell are bringing back personnel to the platforms and doing assessments on the infrastructure, including platforms, pipelines, and terminals. New Orleans has already resumed normal port operations and vessel traffic, quenching worries that Nate will disrupt oil and fuel shipments from one of the main Gulf Coast ports.

Chevron also said it was assessing the impact of the hurricane on its Pascagoula refinery, which has a daily capacity of 340,000 bpd, and which Genscape said Chevron had shut down on Saturday. Chevron never confirmed the report, and on Sunday there were signs of activity at the refinery. Related: Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Phillips 66, however, shut down its Alliance refinery, with a capacity of 247,000 bpd, and has now reported it undamaged from the hurricane. The company planned to restart the facility yesterday, but because of a crude oil shortage in the Gulf, it may take a few more days for the refinery to resume normal operations.

This shortage should have a beneficial if short-lived effect on prices as well as on inventories while the platforms and refineries that were shut down return to normal operation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Irina Slav





