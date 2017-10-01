ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.65 -0.02 -0.04%
Brent Crude 56.72 -0.07 -0.12%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 +0.01 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 2 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 2 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 2 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 2 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 2 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 2 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 2 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 2 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 3 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 3 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 3 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 3 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 3 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 3 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 3 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 4 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 4 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 4 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 4 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 4 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 4 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 4 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 5 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 5 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 5 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 5 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 5 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 5 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 5 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 6 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 6 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 6 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 6 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 6 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 6 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Breaking News:

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Alt Text

Baghdad Asks World To Stop Buying Kurdish Oil

The Iraqi government has asked…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale’s Most Productive Play May Peak By 2021

Geological limits within the world’s…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Brace For More Niger Delta Attacks

The upcoming Nigerian elections, alongside…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Share

Related News

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 01, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Oil

Gazprom dethroned ExxonMobil as the top energy company in the world, according to the 2017 S&P Global Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings. The rankings measure the financial performance of energy firms on four key metrics: asset worth, revenues, profits, and return on invested capital. The list only includes companies that have assets greater than $5.5 billion.

For 12 years, ExxonMobil was second to none. But that changed this year – Exxon was ejected from the top spot, and fell all the way to ninth place.

Gazprom’s surge reflects its state ownership, its captured market in Europe for its natural gas, as well as the fall of some of its peers. But the Russian gas giant’s ability to weather sanctions, regulatory threats from the EU, low oil and gas prices, and the rise of competition from new supplies of LNG is impressive.

The reshuffling was the result of some dramatic changes underway in the energy industry, according to S&P Global Platts. Typically, the companies topping the list have been integrated oil companies. But this year, utilities and pipeline companies moved up the list. That, combined with the stumble by Exxon, marks a “changing of the guard, the most profound in the Rankings history,” S&P Global Platts said in a press release.

Still, to some degree, the shakeup is not surprising. After all, oil prices have languished for a third year, weighing on the oil industry. That doesn’t necessarily affect utilities and pipeline companies. While oil producers have stumbled, revenues for regulated utilities are pretty stable, and the same is true for pipeline companies that typically ink long-term deals with relatively inflexible pricing.

Related: $60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

“European utilities and North American pipeline operators got a boost from sticking to what they know best and shying away from more risky enterprises and territories,” Harry Weber, senior natural gas writer of S&P Global Platts. “Regulated utilities, in particular, have an advantage because their revenues are largely defined and consistent, and are not as susceptible to swings in oil and gas prices.” 

The natural gas sector in the United States has been a particularly promising place for a lot of companies. The surge in gas production has led to a significant need for new pipeline capacity. A raft of new natural gas-fired power plants also ensures the demand for gas will be there. Pipeline companies have stepped up to meet the need. “These trends are expected to continue into the next decade as billions of dollars of new investment pour into pipeline projects in the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” S&P wrote in its report.

Some oil companies that avoided a slide were those that made more investments in pipelines. S&P singled out French oil giant Total SA, which jumped from 12th to 10th in the rankings – returning to the top 10 after a two-year absence – owing to some notable investments in U.S. natural gas.

S&P pointed out a few companies that made the largest jump up in the rankings. German utility E.ON leapt from 114th to 2nd and British utility Centrica jumped from 156th to 15th, for example, highlighting the strong performance from utilities.  

Related: Controversial Lake Michigan Nuclear Power Plant To Stay Open

E.ON was a rather interesting case because it had been battered in the past by the radical transformation underway in Germany’s electricity industry. But last year, E.ON spun off its fossil fuel generating assets into a separate company, with the remaining entity focusing on renewables, energy networks and customer solutions. E.ON’s revenue plunged from 7th to 28th – because it is now a smaller company – but its return on invested capital surged to 35 percent, which meant the Germany utility offered the highest ROIC on the list, a long way from the 246th place it recorded in 2015.

S&P said that Exxon could rebound in the rankings in the future due to its sizable investments in the Permian basin. The oil major spend $6.6 billion on Permian acreage in January, and just announced another significant Permian acquisition last week. Higher oil production will help, but higher natural gas output will also aid the oil major’s cause. As the region’s pipeline infrastructure expands, more gas will flow to the Gulf Coast as well as Mexico. 

It is important to note the rankings encompass four financial metrics, so dominance in one category does not necessarily mean leading overall. For example, Royal Dutch Shell ranks #1 in assets at $411 billion. But Shell only ranks 8th in profits at $4.5 billion, and well outside of the top 10 in ROIC, giving the Anglo-Dutch oil major an overall ranking of just 23rd

(Click to enlarge)

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canada’s Largest Shale Play Is Gaining Momentum
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a Vermont-based writer on energy and environmental issues. You can follow him on twitter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?
Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com