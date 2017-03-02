Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Israel Just Started Exporting Natural Gas…To Jordan

Alt Text

Something Has Got To Give In Oil Markets

Oil continues to trade in…

Alt Text

Energy Minister Novak: Russia Cuts More Oil Output In February

Russian energy minister Novak has…

Alt Text

OPEC Deal Cancelled Out By Rising Shale Output

As U.S. oil production continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Promises To Cut, Iraq Raises February Oil Exports

By Irina Slav - Mar 02, 2017, 9:54 AM CST Iraq oil production

Crude oil exports from Iraq went up by 1 percent to 3.85 million barrels daily in February, despite the OPEC oil production cut that has seen Saudi Arabia and other major Gulf exporters cut their shipments abroad.

Most of the increase came from the Kurdistan autonomous region, over which the central government in Baghdad has no real control: exports from the northern fields around Kirkuk that are under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government rose by 9 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shipments from Iraq’s largest port of Basra went up by 1 percent.

Iraq has been the focus of worry regarding the OPEC deal because of its dependence on oil revenues. OPEC’s second-biggest producer pledged – after much opposition – to reduce its daily output by 210,000 barrels but it has not yet reached the mark. According to the latest data available, at the end of January its production was still 130,000 bpd above this quota.

Many expected Iraq to cheat on the output cut deal, and these expectations were heightened after the country reported a daily export rate of 3.51 million bpd from the Basra terminal in December – a record high.

Reports about ambitious plans for expanding Iraq’s refining capacity contributed to the pessimism, but Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi reassured the market that Iraq will stick to its undertaking in the production cut agreement, adding that it plans to tender five new refineries on an investment basis, and expand existing ones, most of them damaged during the war with IS.

Despite the worries, Iraqi officials are doing their best to reassure the market that the country will honor its word and cut production as agreed. Earlier this month, for instance, loading data reported by Reuters revealed that exports from Basra, the largest oil export terminal in the country, were to be cut to 3.01 million bpd in March – the lowest daily since last August.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

4.7 Billion Barrels Just Evaporated In This World Class Oil Play

4.7 Billion Barrels Just Evaporated In This World Class Oil Play
Is OPEC Lying To The Oil Markets?

Is OPEC Lying To The Oil Markets?

 Expert Commentary: Inventory Draws Should Tighten Oil Markets Soon

Expert Commentary: Inventory Draws Should Tighten Oil Markets Soon

 Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

 Oil Prices Crumble As OPEC Ups Output And Exports

Oil Prices Crumble As OPEC Ups Output And Exports

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com