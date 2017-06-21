Crude Inventory Draw Offers Sliver Of Hope For Oil Markets

Menu
Iran: OPEC Considers Cutting Deeper As U.S. Shale Beats Forecasts

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

By Irina Slav - Jun 21, 2017, 9:50 AM CDT

With WTI slipping into a bear market, global floating oil storage at a record high for this year, and Libya getting closer to its target of 1 million barrels of oil daily, things can hardly get any worse for oil prices. The EIA today, however, offered a tiny sliver of hope by reporting a 2.5-million-barrel draw in crude oil inventories.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly inventory estimate pegged oil inventories at 2.72 million barrels less than the week before, which could have cheered up markets in other circumstances, but not this time.

WTI, which has since the start of the year lost 20 percent, now might get a short respite thanks to EIA’s figures. At the time of writing, it traded at US$43.62 per barrel, with Brent crude at US$46.01 a barrel. On Tuesday, WTI settled at the lowest level since last August, at US$43.23 a barrel.

The EIA reported total crude inventories stood at 509.1 million barrels at the end of last week, with imports at 7.9 million barrels. Refinery rates averaged 17.2 million bpd, with plants operating at 94 percent of capacity. Related: Is $40 Oil On The Horizon?

Gasoline production averaged 10.2 million barrels per day last week, and inventories of the most popular fuel, despite the API yesterday reporting a build, declined by 600,000 barrels, still remaining above the upper limit of the seasonal average, however. So far, driving season has failed to live up to expectations of stockpile draws, just like OPEC’s extended production cut agreement.

The active rig count in the U.S. increased last week for the 22nd week in a row, reinforcing expectations that U.S. crude oil output will continue to stave off OPEC cuts, plunging international prices deeper, but, at least according to Barclays, this is unlikely. In a note to investors, the bank said that the keep the rig count above 900, U.S. producers would have to spend 70 percent more and the costs per well would have to decline – both very unlikely.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com




Leave a comment
  • Tony on June 21 2017 said:
    4th of July is on a Tuesday this year instead of a three day weekend. Driving season is pretty much over. We'll see oil in the low $30s by end of July.

