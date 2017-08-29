Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Shortlists 25 Bidders For First Utility-Scale Wind Plant

Alt Text

Refining King Icahn Seeks Freedom From Pricey Biofuels

Several big U.S. refiners including…

Alt Text

Alaska’s Conflicted Oil Future

Alaska once accounted for more…

Alt Text

Has Gulf Of Mexico Production Peaked?

United States shale production has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Colombia Pipeline Bombing Takes 210,000 Bpd Off The Market

By Irina Slav - Aug 29, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Pipeline

A bombing of the Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia has led to the suspension of crude flow, sources from Ecopetrol and Colombia’s army told Reuters. Leftist militant group ELN was behind the attack, the sources said, who declined to be identified ahead of an official announcement.

Some crude oil spilled as a result of the bombing in a nearby river, the sources added.

Cano Limon is Colombia’s second-biggest oil pipeline, with a daily capacity of 210,000 bpd, which carries crude oil from the Cano Limon field near the border with Venezuela to a refinery on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. The Cano Limon field and the 780-km pipeline are jointly operated by Ecopetrol and Occidental Petroleum.

The attack against the Cano Limon infrastructure is the latest in a string of bombings over a period of 17 years, resulting in 167 deaths and the spilling of a total 66 million gallons of crude, Reuters notes, citing figures from Ecopetrol. Because of the attacks, the Cano Limon pipeline has been shut down for almost a third of its life so far.

The government and ELN, or the National Liberation Army, started peace talks early this year, but this has not stopped the ELN from attacking oil infrastructure. The organization, which is considered a terrorist group by the U.S. and the EU, is against any foreign oil company operating in Colombia, on the grounds that they exploit Colombia’s natural resources without benefit to the local population.

The ELN is not the only militant group active in Colombia: FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, warred with the government for decades before last year they signed a peace treaty that led thousands of guerilla fighters to turn in their weapons and return to civilian life, which is good news for the industry—in theory. In practice, potential investors are likely to adopt a wait-and-see attitude to ensure the peace deal will hold as attacks from militants on oil infrastructure continue.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Becomes World’s Third-Largest Shale Gas Producer
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices

Forget OPEC, China Controls Oil Prices
Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 When Can We Expect An Oil Price Breakout?

When Can We Expect An Oil Price Breakout?

 Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

Two Countries Could Push Oil Over $50

 EIA Spreads Optimism With Double Draw

EIA Spreads Optimism With Double Draw

Most Commented

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

 Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com