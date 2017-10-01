Canada’s Largest Shale Play Is Gaining Momentum

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.67 +0.11 +0.21%
Brent Crude 56.79 -0.37 -0.65%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.01 -0.33%
Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
All Charts
  • 2 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 2 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 2 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 2 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 2 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 2 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 2 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 2 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 2 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 2 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 3 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 3 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 3 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 3 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 3 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 3 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 3 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 4 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 4 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 4 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 4 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 4 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 4 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 5 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 5 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 5 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 5 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 5 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 5 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 5 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 5 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 6 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 6 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 6 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 6 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 6 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

The global crude oil supply…

US Shale, End Of OPEC Cuts Could Stifle Oil Prices In 2018

A potential end to the…

Baghdad Asks World To Stop Buying Kurdish Oil

The Iraqi government has asked…

Share

Canada’s Largest Shale Play Is Gaining Momentum

By Oil & Gas 360 - Oct 01, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Oil

The National Energy Board of Canada released a resource assessment today, examining the Duvernay Shale of Alberta.

Deposited during the Devonian Period, the Duvernay Shale is located throughout central Alberta, running from Grande Prairie almost to Calgary. Located near, and in some locations directly below the Montney, the Duvernay is part of the larger Western Canadian petroleum system.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

The NEB estimates that the Duvernay’s marketable resources are 76.6 Tcf of gas, 6.3 billion barrels of NGLs and 3.4 billion barrels of crude oil. “Marketable resources” represent the total amount of petroleum that can be recovered from the formation, not the actual reserves nor the original hydrocarbon in place.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

According to Reuters, this makes the Duvernay the largest resource of unconventional crude oil and condensate in Canada. However, the Duvernay’s natural gas reserves are exceeded by two other basins in Canada. The Montney wears the crown with the largest natural gas resource, 449 Tcf recoverable. Following the Montney is the Liard Basin with 216 Tcf, located in British Columbia, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

Best rock lies in western Duvernay, around Whitecourt, Alberta

In its assessment, the NEB split the Duvernay into two plays, the East Shale Basin and the West Shale Basin. The West Shale Basin is the larger of the two by a significant margin, and holds a much larger area of sufficient quality that it was assessed. Other locations were not assessed because “they were considered unlikely to be developed; such as where the Duvernay Shale is less than 10 m thick, is under pressured, where its mapped in-place gas contents are less than 50 m3 of volume per m2 of area, and where oil contents were more than 2000 barrels per million cubic feet of gas (i.e., there is too little gas in the reservoir to help drive the oil out).”

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

The NEB’s analysis indicates different “hot spots” for different commodities. The highest gas concentrations are found around the middle portion of the West Basin, peaking at nearly 29 Bcf/section. The most productive oil locations are found in the northern portions of the West Basin and the southern portions of the East Basin, with a maximum marketable oil of almost 1.5 MMBO/section. NGL concentrations are highest in the central portion of the West Basin, reaching 2,370 MBBL/section. Overall, it seems the central part of the West Basin has the highest-quality rock, at least in terms of hydrocarbons per section.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

Source: National Energy Board

This predominance of the West Basin is also illustrated in the type curves of each location. Wells in the West Basin are expected to peak around 325 BOEPD, while East Basin wells peak at about 80 BOEPD.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: National Energy Board

Companies with land positions in the Duvernay

In June, Raging River Resources (ticker: RRX) announced it had accumulated approximately 100,000 net acres of land prospective for light oil in the Duvernay Shale basin.

“Although the play remains in its infancy,” the company said in its announcement, “the characteristics exhibited by it including relatively shallow depth, contiguous net pay, large estimates of total petroleum initially-in-place, light oil phase and the expected ability for productivity and recovery improvements through technology are consistent with Raging River’s strategy for creating per share value.”

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Raging River Exploration

Raging River said it expected to drill its first evaluation well into the Duvernay in the fourth quarter of 2017, with plans to drill up to six additional evaluation wells in 2018.

 

Encana (ticker: ECA) said in its September investor presentation that it has drilling inventory of approximately 500 premium locations in the Duvernay.

Source: Encana

By Oil and Gas 360

