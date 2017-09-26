Africa’s Richest Man: Oil Is Not The Way Forward

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.07 +0.19 +0.37%
Brent Crude 58.10 +0.18 +0.31%
Mars US 53.32 -0.07 -0.13%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Natural Gas 3.01 +0.01 +0.37%
Natural Gas 3.01 +0.01 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.73 +1.25 +2.29%
Murban 58.13 +1.30 +2.29%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.56 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 54.13 -0.53 -0.97%
Saharan Blend 58.48 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 58.04 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 58.54 -0.08 -0.14%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.96 -0.13 -0.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 4 hours Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 5 hours Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 6 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 6 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 7 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 10 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 16 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 21 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 1 day Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 1 day Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 1 day Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Alt Text

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

The global crude oil supply…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Brace For More Niger Delta Attacks

The upcoming Nigerian elections, alongside…

Alt Text

Just How Big Is The Oil Market?

Oil is utilized in nearly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Africa’s Richest Man: Oil Is Not The Way Forward

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Corn

The richest man in Africa says crude oil prices would do Nigeria a favor if they stay lower for longer.

Last week at the UN General Assembly, Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, whose main business is in cement but also holds interests in agricultural commodities and petrochemicals, said that agriculture—not crude oil—is the way forward for Nigeria, and that Africa “will become the food basket of the world.”

The latest economic data from Dangote’s home country tend to support his view. GDP grew by 0.55 percent in the second quarter of the year, which, although a meager growth rate, was welcomed because it signaled Nigeria’s exit from the recession that it plunged into due to the oil price crash.

The problem with this recovery, according to local economists, is that it was mainly a result of improving international oil prices rather than any actual economic growth at home. The figure, in other words, once again highlighted Nigeria’s reliance on crude oil revenues for its growth prospects. Related: As OPEC Compliance Peaks, Can The Drawdowns Continue?

Yet the country is already taking steps toward diversifying its economy away from the world’s most traded commodity. These steps were, like elsewhere, prompted by the oil price crash, and in Nigeria took the shape of a Zero Oil Agenda. The agenda, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, aims to wean the country off oil.

Second-quarter export figures suggest that things are moving in the right direction slowly, but hopefully surely. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigerian exports in the second quarter of this year grew by an impressive 73.5 percent on an annual basis. Crude oil accounted for the biggest portion of the exports, at 42.57 percent, with other oil products making up another 21.86 percent.

This leaves less than a third for non-oil exports, but it seems that the government is happy: The head of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo, noted that cashew nuts exports alone brought in $40 million (13.5 billion naira) in the second quarter.

The prioritization of agriculture as a greater export revenue stream is in perfect tune with Dangote’s business plans, especially with strong government support for the growth of this stream. The billionaire has $5 billion invested and planned for agricultural projects at home through 2020. Incidentally, he also spent $11 billion on the construction of a 650,000 bpd oil refinery, so it seems that oil does have a place in a diversified portfolio of businesses. Related: What Happens If Trump Trashes The Iran Nuclear Deal?

The subject of economic diversification away from oil has grown popular in the last couple of years, for obvious reasons. Yet efforts by major oil producers have shown that it’s easier said than done. Perhaps the biggest challenge to these efforts is the improvement in oil prices – it’s all too easy to slip back into the familiar rut. So, in this sense, Dangote is right: lower oil prices will provide the necessary stimulus to put more effort into diversification.

Nigeria, which was exempted from OPEC’s oil production cut deal, said it is ready to join the pact when its daily output hits 1.8 million barrels. In August, according to OPEC’s secondary sources, this output averaged 1.86 million bpd. Nigerian records put it at 1.74 million bpd. It seems Africa’s second-largest oil producer isn’t willing to relinquish its hold on oil too quickly.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

As OPEC Compliance Peaks, Can The Drawdowns Continue?

Next Post

Hedge Funds See Further Upside For WTI
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

 Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

Can Oil Prices Hit $60 In 2018?

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com