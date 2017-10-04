U.S. Department Of Energy Looks To Subsidize Coal Plants

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.87 -0.11 -0.22%
Brent Crude 55.80 -0.20 -0.36%
Mars US 51.25 -0.44 -0.85%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
Urals 57.94 +5.02 +9.49%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.42 -0.18 -0.38%
Natural Gas 2.938 -0.00 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.63 -0.55 -1.02%
Murban 55.88 -0.30 -0.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.80 -0.20 -0.38%
Basra Light 51.62 -0.16 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 56.18 -0.11 -0.20%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Girassol 56.38 -0.13 -0.23%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.82 -0.69 -1.79%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.25 -0.25 -0.62%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 43.93 -0.44 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.43 -0.44 -0.94%
Kansas Common 40.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 54.62 -0.16 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 2 hours IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 5 hours Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 6 hours Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 7 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 1 day Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 1 day India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 1 day Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 1 day Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 1 day Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 2 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 2 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 2 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 2 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 2 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 2 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 2 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 5 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 5 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 5 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 5 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 5 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 5 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 5 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 5 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 6 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 6 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 6 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 6 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 6 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 6 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 7 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 7 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 7 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada

Breaking News:

Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions

Alt Text

China Creates World’s Biggest Power Group With $271B In Assets

Chinese authorities approved the merger…

Alt Text

Will This Climate Change Ruling Kill U.S. Coal?

A new ruling from a…

Alt Text

The (Only) Culprit Of Coal’s Demise

Cheap and abundant natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Department Of Energy Looks To Subsidize Coal Plants

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Oct 04, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Coal

In a Canute-like move, On September 29, the US Department of Energy sent a proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that would, if adopted, significantly increase the value of aging coal and nuclear power plants.

There are a number of interesting aspects to the DOE’s directive to the FERC. First, what surprised us was the tone of imminent crisis. “In light of these threats to grid reliability and resiliency it is the Commission’s immediate responsibility to take action….” But the only actual “threat” of any validity cited was the Polar Vortex of 2014 where natural gas supplies were limited in the U.S. north east.

The language of crisis, whether valid or not, also allows something else--the expedited regulatory and administrative treatment of this proposal. The DOE is asking the FERC to adopt sweeping rate making proposals in a relatively brief period of time, 60 days. We’d be surprised if the expedited calendar alone didn’t provide grounds for legal challenge and delay.

The DOE is directing FERC to make sure that it fully values a particular aspect of wholesale electricity power generation: the ability to keep 90 days of fuel supply on site. Only coal and nuclear plants can do that, not gas plants. The DOE’s language directs the FERC to value the reliability and resiliency features of generation with an onsite fuel supply.

Related: U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

Not to rain on DOE's parade, but we remember instances of coal-based utilities in trouble because their coal inventory was frozen in huge, unusable piles on site. But it was in inventory. And do we really want to rely on aging nuclear power stations to boost resilience? Operating malfunctions often close down nuclear plants for months.

Ultimately, the FERC retains legal responsibility for setting wholesale electricity rates. Whether they simply adopt the DOE’s plan remains to be seen. But DOE’s goal is to “eliminate the need for the commission to order and publish its own separate rulemaking proposal.”

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

While we're not sticklers for administrative procedure, we should point out that this tactic by the DOE has not been employed since the late 1970s and early 1980s when a frustrated Washington felt the need to get a handle on unruly natural gas markets in the U.S.

Now this is not to say that the present markets, set up to determine next day’s best price, do not have flaws. They do not take into account externalities. There is no cost to consumers at present for their increasing reliance on a product, electricity, responsible in part for climate changing emissions. Reliability of fuel supplies is another so called externality that power markets do not price in.

But what's really interesting is that the so called efficient market for wholesale electric power has not proven able to price its product high enough so as to attract long term investment.

  Related: Saudi Compliance To OPEC Deal Comes At A Price

And the proposed rules do little to attract capital and encourage better markets, either.

If there is a resilience problem in the U.S. electrical grid, why would a pro-free-market administration require a significant economic intervention to improve resilience? This proposed rulemaking looks more like another instance of a central planning with the federal government (again) providing bail outs or heavy subsidies to failing industries.

But it matters little how the federal government places its thumbs on the scales of the wholesale electric power market. The fact remains that a combination of inexpensive natural gas from the U.S. shale boom and the relentless decline in the cost of renewables together spell eventual economic doom for aging base load coal and nuclear power plants. Right now we're just haggling about the glide path to obsolescence.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Will This Climate Change Ruling Kill U.S. Coal?
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com