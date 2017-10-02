Submerged Turbines Could Replace 10 Nuclear Reactors In Japan

Market Intelligence
﻿
WTI Crude 50.57 -1.10 -2.13%
Brent Crude 56.05 -0.74 -1.30%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
Urals 53.52 -0.65 -1.20%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.02 -0.72 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2.924 -0.08 -2.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.20 -0.39 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.40 -1.07 -2.71%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.47 -0.28 -0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -1.25 -2.59%
Giddings 40.75 -1.25 -2.98%
ANS West Coast 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 44.53 -1.09 -2.39%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Eagle Ford 48.48 -1.09 -2.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.03 -1.09 -2.27%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 55.87 +0.11 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 3 hours China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 4 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 6 hours ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 7 hours Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 3 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 3 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 3 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 3 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 3 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 3 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 3 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 3 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 3 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 4 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 4 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 4 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 4 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 4 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 4 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 4 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 4 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 5 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 5 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 5 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 5 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 5 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 5 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 5 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 6 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 6 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 6 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 6 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 6 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 6 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 6 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 7 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil

Breaking News:

Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire

Alt Text

This New Technology Could Transform The Lithium Industry

With a looming supply squeeze,…

Alt Text

Saudis Lead Gulf Movement To Diversify Away From Oil

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic…

Alt Text

Visualizing The Massive Impact Of EVs On Commodities

World market heavyweights such as…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Related News

Submerged Turbines Could Replace 10 Nuclear Reactors In Japan

By Brian Westenhaus - Oct 02, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Ocean

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) researchers have developed turbines to convert the power of ocean waves into clean, renewable energy.

Professor Shintake and the Quantum Wave Microscopy Unit at OIST began by starting a project titled “Sea Horse,” aiming to harness energy from the Kuroshio ocean current that flows from the eastern coast of Taiwan and around the southern parts of Japan.

That project used submerged turbines anchored to the sea floor through mooring cables that convert the kinetic energy of sustained natural currents in the Kuroshio into usable electricity, which is then delivered by cables to the land. The initial phase of the project was successful, and the Unit is now searching for industry partners to continue into the next phase. But the OIST researchers also desired an ocean energy source that was cheaper and easier to maintain.

This is where the vigor of the ocean’s waves at the shoreline comes into play.

The blades of this five-blade turbine are made of a soft material and they rotate on their axis when influenced by ocean waves – the diameter of the turbine is about 0.7 meters. The axis is attached to a permanent magnet electric generator, which is the part of the turbine that transforms the ocean wave energy into usable electricity. The ceramic mechanical seal protects the electrical components inside of the body from any saltwater leakage. This design allows the turbine to function for ten years before it need replacing. Image Credit: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, Quantum Wave Microscopy Unit. Click image for the largest view.

Shintake explained, “Particularly in Japan, if you go around the beach you’ll find many tetrapods,” Tetrapods are concrete structures shaped somewhat like pyramids that are often placed along a coastline to weaken the force of incoming waves and protect the shore from erosion. Similarly, wave breakers are walls built in front of beaches for the same purpose. “Surprisingly, 30 percent of the seashore in mainland Japan is covered with tetrapods and wave breakers,” he said. Replacing these with “intelligent” tetrapods and wave breakers, Shintake explained, with turbines attached to or near them, would both generate energy as well as help to protect the coasts.

Professor Shintake pointed out, “Using just 1 percent of the seashore of mainland Japan can [generate] about 10 gigawats [of energy], which is equivalent to 10 nuclear power plants. That’s huge.”

In order to tackle this idea, the OIST researchers launched The Wave Energy Converter (WEC) project in 2013. WEC involves placing turbines at key locations near the shoreline, such as nearby tetrapods or among coral reefs, to generate energy. Each location allows the turbines to be exposed to ideal wave conditions that allow them not only to generate clean and renewable energy, but also to help protect the coasts from erosion while being affordable for those with limited funding and infrastructure.

Related: The Next Big Offshore Boom Is About To Happen Here

The turbines themselves are built to withstand the forces thrust upon them during harsh wave conditions as well as extreme weather, such as a typhoon. The blade design and materials are inspired by dolphin fins – they are flexible, and thus able to release stress rather than remain rigid and risk breakage.

The supporting structure is also flexible, “like a flower,” Professor Shintake explained, “The stem of a flower bends back against the wind,” and so, too, do the turbines bend along their anchoring axes. They are also built to be safe for surrounding marine life – the blades rotate at a carefully calculated speed that allows creatures caught among them to escape.

Currently Professor Shintake and the Unit researchers have completed the first steps of this project and are preparing to install the turbines – half-scale models, with 0.35-meter diameter turbines – for their first commercial experiment. The project includes installing two WEC turbines that will power LEDs for a demonstration.

“I’m imagining the planet two hundred years later,” Professor Shintake said. “I hope these [turbines] will be working hard quietly, and nicely, on each beach on which they have been installed.”

This technology will likely get its market legs. The Japanese nation has an intense apprehension about nuclear power and pays huge sums for electricity. These turbine generators aren’t large at about 28 inches, but it will take a lot of them to get to 10 gigawatts. Likely enough of them that mass production cost advantages apply. Simple, small, environmentally friendly, and probably affordable from a Japanese point of view. No one is better at huge numbers of miniature devices. Your humble writer bets this will work!

By Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

This New Technology Could Transform The Lithium Industry
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com