Richard Branson To Invest In Elon Musk’s Hyperloop One

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.77 +0.17 +0.34%
Brent Crude 56.40 -0.54 -0.95%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.27 +0.25 +0.52%
Natural Gas 2.991 +0.00 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.33 +0.60 +1.12%
Murban 56.88 +0.65 +1.16%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.05 -0.40 -0.75%
Basra Light 52.89 +0.52 +0.99%
Saharan Blend 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Bonny Light 56.25 -0.46 -0.81%
Girassol 56.50 -0.46 -0.81%
Opec Basket 54.54 +0.31 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.41 -0.65 -1.66%
Western Canadian Select 40.20 +0.06 +0.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.54 +0.21 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 56.60 +0.02 +0.04%
Sweet Crude 50.80 +0.22 +0.43%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Peace Sour 47.74 +0.41 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 50.50 +0.22 +0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 49.40 +0.26 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.98 +0.50 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 56.73 +1.36 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 41.50 +0.25 +0.61%
Buena Vista 55.75 +0.38 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 3 hours Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 4 hours China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 5 hours India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 6 hours Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 7 hours Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 8 hours Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 8 hours District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 1 day Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 1 day France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 1 day Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 1 day Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 1 day Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 1 day South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 2 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 2 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 2 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 2 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 2 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 2 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 2 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 3 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 3 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 3 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 3 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 3 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 3 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 3 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 3 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 6 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 6 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 6 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 6 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 6 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 6 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 6 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 7 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 7 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports

Breaking News:

Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals

Alt Text

Submerged Turbines Could Replace 10 Nuclear Reactors In Japan

Japanese research have concluded tests…

Alt Text

Ghana Joins The Renewable Race

Ghana’s political stability and improving…

Alt Text

Saudis Lead Gulf Movement To Diversify Away From Oil

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Richard Branson To Invest In Elon Musk’s Hyperloop One

By City A.M - Oct 12, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Hyperloop

Richard Branson is jumping on the Hyperloop train, the transport concept which could reduce the time it takes to travel between London and Edinburgh to just 50 minutes.

The British billionaire has announced an investment in Hyperloop One by Virgin Group, which will now be renamed Virgin Hyperloop One.

"This is an incredibly innovative and exciting new way to move people and things at airline speeds on the ground," the entrepreneur said in a blog post, describing Hyperloop as "the world's most revolutionary train service.

The Hyperloop concept was invented by Elon Musk, but Hyperloop One is a separate company and one of many working on the transport technology.

The idea is that pods will travel at hundreds of miles per hour through tubes under the ground, reducing hours-long journeys to mere minutes. Tests of Hyperloop One in the desert of Nevada have resulted in speeds of almost 200mph in recent months.

"Ever since our creation, Virgin has been known for disruption and investing in innovative companies," said Branson.

"From our airlines to our trains to our spaceline, we have long been passionate about innovation in transport too, especially the development of technology that could transform people’s lives. This is just the latest example. Importantly, Virgin Hyperloop One will be all-electric and the team is working on ensuing it is a responsible and sustainable form of transport too."

One of Hyperloop One's co-founders, head of engineering Josh Giegel, previously worked for Branson at his Virgin Galactic space venture. Shervin Pishevar, an entrepreneur and venture capital investor who has backed Uber and Airbnb, is a co-founder.

Virgin's investment is part of Hyperloop One's recently announced $85m series B round announced just a few weeks ago, bringing total funding to $245m. The exact size of Virgin's investment has not been disclosed.

Branson tweeted a picture of himself visting the Hyperloop One test centre.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Who’s Winning The Electric Vehicle Race?
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

 Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

 OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

 World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com