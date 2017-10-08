Rising Costs Slow The Growth Of Nuclear Power

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.29 -1.50 -2.95%
Brent Crude 55.62 -1.38 -2.42%
Mars US 50.52 -1.52 -2.92%
Opec Basket 54.63 +0.70 +1.30%
Urals 52.08 -1.52 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.23 +0.89 +1.88%
Natural Gas 2.863 -0.06 -2.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.93 +0.80 +1.48%
Murban 57.38 +0.90 +1.59%
Iran Heavy Crude 51.88 -1.96 -3.64%
Basra Light 51.65 -1.25 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 55.22 -1.99 -3.48%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Bonny Light 55.35 -1.76 -3.08%
Girassol 55.60 -1.81 -3.15%
Opec Basket 54.63 +0.70 +1.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.27 -1.52 -3.92%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.29 +1.19 +2.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 37.75 -9.50 -20.11%
Giddings 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
ANS West Coast 55.34 -0.46 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 43.24 -1.50 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Eagle Ford 47.19 -1.50 -3.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 45.74 -1.50 -3.18%
Kansas Common 41.00 +0.75 +1.86%
Buena Vista 54.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 2 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 2 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 2 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 2 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 2 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 2 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 2 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 3 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 3 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 3 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 3 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 3 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 3 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 3 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 3 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 4 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 4 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 4 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 4 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 4 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 4 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 4 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 5 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 5 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 5 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 5 days Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 5 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 5 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 6 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 6 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 6 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 6 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 6 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 6 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 6 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 9 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 9 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 9 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan

Breaking News:

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Alt Text

Two Nuclear Plants Are In The Path Of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has already devastated…

Alt Text

Is This The Newest Nuclear Player In The Middle East?

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund just…

Alt Text

Controversial Lake Michigan Nuclear Power Plant To Stay Open

The decision has been made…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rising Costs Slow The Growth Of Nuclear Power

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 08, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Nuclear

We feel like we have been here many times before.

The troubled history of Britain’s replacement nuclear power station Hinckley Point C (HPC) will have received scant, if any, coverage in the U.S.

But the story is an illustration of the blind alley in which nuclear power finds itself. The debate is one that is being (or will be) enacted in many other countries that rely on nuclear power as part of their energy mix.

Eight years behind schedule, HPC should have come on stream by the end of this year, but is not now likely before 2025 at the earliest (and probably later even than that distant date).

In the meantime, repeated delays have added to the costs.

A Rising Price Tag

Now estimated at £19.6 billion ($26 billion), it would be one of the most expensive structures ever built in the U.K. Last year, the British government pushed the financial risk onto French power generator and owner-to-be of the plant EDF Energy as part of a deal that has already settled on an eyewatering £92.50/MWhr fee for power produced, index linked for 35 years, the Financial Times reported.

Since that part of the agreement was made in 2013, inflation has pushed that figure to over £100/MWhr, the Financial Times reported, compared to offshore wind at £60/MWhr and unsubsidized new natural gas generation at even less.

Never mind the rights and wrongs on how an inept series of U.K. government politicians and civil servants got lobbied into agreeing to such a position. The fact remains no one, probably not even EDF themselves — and certainly not their shareholders — really wants the project to go ahead.

Fortunately, alternatives are emerging.

Part of the rationale for HPC was that in an age of growing but variable renewable power sources, such as wind and solar, the country needed a reliable, always on, low carbon base load power supply.

Related: The Natural Gas Giant To Challenge Israel

Nuclear isn’t zero-emission and estimates of the energy needed to build the massive plants suggest the carbon footprint of the site is substantial before a single KW is produced. However, such numbers are not counted in the estimates so much like the massive hidden CO2 footprint of biomass – deforestation, pelletizing and transportation costs – they can be ignored or conveniently overlooked when lauding environmental achievements.

Lower carbon power sources are emerging and finally governments, in the U.K. and elsewhere, are giving them some semblance of recognition.

A New Kind of Nuclear

Rolls Royce has made reliable mini-reactors for submarines for decades and China has a model called the Nimble Dragon, designed by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), that a recent Reuters report suggested could be produced commercially now and gain licensing within a couple of years. The small modular reactor (SMR) is initially seen by developers as a solution for more remote sites, where its cost is more competitive than extending power grids.

But as factory line manufacturing becomes more automated and unit volumes rise, costs per MWhr will fall. SMRs typically have a capacity of less than 300 megawatts (MW) — enough to power around 200,000 homes — compared to at least 1 gigawatt (GW) for standard reactors and the 3.2 GW planned capacity of HPC.

Supporters suggest multiple SMRs could be sited together at pre-existing nuclear sites as old facilities reach the end of their life. This makes use of existing distribution infrastructure, a local skilled workforce and a receptive local community.

SMRs and Beyond

Rolls Royce and China’s CNNC are far from alone. Related: OPEC Producers Unmoved By U.S. Shale Threat In Asia

In the U.S., Westinghouse and Babcock & Wilcox have been developing their own SMRs, along with smaller start-ups, like the Bill Gates-backed Terrapower, Reuters reports. Surely, the U.K. government should have had the courage to hold off from signing off HPC to put support into new technologies like SMRs, even if in the interim it meant supporting a natural-gas-powered plant like Drax’s planned expansion — which we reported on earlier this week — coming in at a fraction of HPC’s cost.

Many feel a combination of huge cost and public fears, justified or otherwise, post-Fukushima are sounding the death knell for major nuclear reactor plants, even in places previously enthusiastic about nuclear energy, like China.

That doesn’t mean the power source itself is dead. Nuclear could well have a more flexible future as multiple simpler, cheaper and distributed SMRs play a vital role balancing renewables’ contribution to the energy mix.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Controversial Lake Michigan Nuclear Power Plant To Stay Open
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

 What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

What Really Killed The Oil Price Rally

 Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

 U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com